What we know about the multi-country outbreak of hepatitis in children

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating a sudden onset of unexplained hepatitis cases in children across 11 countries. At the weekend it was reported that close to 170 cases of hepatitis have been identified in children aged one month to 16 years old since January.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hepatitis refers to inflammation in the liver and is commonly the result of a viral infection. Seventeen children have required liver transplantation and at least one death has been reported. Cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Israel, the United States of America, Denmark, and several other European countries.

The WHO said the origins of the acute hepatitis cases remain unknown. “While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent. “The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E) have not been detected in any of these cases,” said the world health body.

Scientists have identified five unique hepatitis viruses, and while all cause liver disease, they vary in important ways. However, none of the most common hepatitis viruses have been detected in the affected children. “Infection with adenovirus type 41 has not previously been linked to such a clinical presentation,” said the WHO. Adenoviruses are common pathogens and there are more than 50 types of immunologically distinct adenoviruses that can cause infections in humans.

“While there have been case reports of hepatitis in immunocompromised children with adenovirus infection, adenovirus type 41 is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children.” The WHO was notified of the first 10 cases in Scotland on April 5. Symptoms included jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Three days later, 74 cases had been identified in the UK. The CDC says adenoviruses can spread from person-to-person by close contact and most commonly cause respiratory illness.

