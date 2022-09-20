What's the craziest thing you've heard about contraceptives? Lets debunk myths around birth control

The majority of research on women's perceptions of modern contraceptive methods has focused on side effects and the limited contraceptive options that influence women's decision-making and use. Too little information is available about women's physical and sensory experiences with contraceptives.

Myths and fairytales can be entertaining and stimulating, but when it comes to contraception, it's critical to understand the medically proven facts. After all, contraception is not something to be taken lightly, as misunderstandings or mistakes can permanently alter your life. If you don't want to get pregnant, keep in mind that it's your body and your decision; thereby, talk to your doctor about your contraception options so you can choose the best alternative for your unique needs and lifestyle. Picture by Toa Heftiba/Unsplash Its estimated that 64.6% of South Africans use contraception regularly. However, this relatively high prevalence rate of contraception conceals issues around the provision of high-quality contraceptive services, fair access, and women's capacity to appropriately and consistently use contraceptive methods of their choosing.

With that in mind, here are some common contraception myths debunked. I’m breastfeeding so I can’t get pregnant Not entirely true. While breastfeeding reduces your chances of becoming pregnant (for a limited time period of around six months after birth), it is not a complete form of contraception, so don't rely on it.

Breastfeeding offers some protection from ovulation. The "protective" effect of breastfeeding becomes progressively less effective the longer it's been since you delivered your baby. Other medication won’t affect my contraception When you take two or more medications at the same time, one of them may interfere with the effectiveness of the other.

This is referred to as an interaction, and it has the potential to reduce the effectiveness of the Pill, patches, and other forms of contraception. While more research is needed to determine which specific drugs are affected. Antibiotics, antidepressants, antiretrovirals, anti-seizure medications, or weight loss medications may all affect your contraception medication. Consulting your doctor is advisable and if necessary, use additional contraception such as condoms while taking other medications. Birth control prevents STIs

Although condoms are a great way to lower your risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections (STIs), they are not foolproof. This is due to the fact that some STIs, like herpes, can survive on genital regions that aren't covered by condoms. Also keep in mind that neither IUDs nor the Pill offer any STI protection. The Pill starts working as soon as I use it

The answer is regrettably no; once you've swallowed your first capsule, you're not immediately protected. Instead, it may take up to a week before the hormones in the Pill begin to alter your hormones and stop ovulation Birth control will affect my long-term fertility There is no evidence that hormonal birth control, such as the Pill, a patch, or an implant, affects fertility in the long run, though it may take some time for your fertility to return after quitting use.

However factors like age and stress can have an impact on your chances of falling pregnant, so you should take all of these into account if you’ve having fertility issues, or you wish to hop on the baby making train. People over 40 don’t need birth control The likelihood of becoming pregnant decreases beyond the age of 35, but this doesn't guarantee it won't happen, women are incredible like that.