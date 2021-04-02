What’s the risk level for family activities during the Easter holiday?

Cape Town - The Easter weekend is traditionally recognised as a time for travel to family and faith-based gatherings.

But with the third wave looming, local health experts say restrictions on gatherings and tighter lockdown regulations are needed during this period to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Though large celebrations and gatherings will be restricted over the Easter period due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to make Easter special while following the protocols to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The following activities by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) are grouped according to risk profile to help you minimise the risk of spreading the disease among friends and loved ones:

Low-risk activities