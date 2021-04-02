What’s the risk level for family activities during the Easter holiday?
Cape Town - The Easter weekend is traditionally recognised as a time for travel to family and faith-based gatherings.
But with the third wave looming, local health experts say restrictions on gatherings and tighter lockdown regulations are needed during this period to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Though large celebrations and gatherings will be restricted over the Easter period due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to make Easter special while following the protocols to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The following activities by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) are grouped according to risk profile to help you minimise the risk of spreading the disease among friends and loved ones:
Low-risk activities
- Family camping trip
- Miniature golf
- Hiking
- Biking
Low-medium risk activities
- Playing at an outdoor playground
- Outdoor playdates
Medium risk activities
- A braai with two to three families
- Going to the zoo, museums and aquariums
- Non-contact team sports, e.g cricket or tennis
Medium-high risk activities
- Visiting with friends from out-of-town/state
- Indoor birthday party with multiple families
- Indoor playdates
- Visiting with grandparents indoors
High risk
- Amusement parks
- Movie theatres
- Large church gatherings
Indoor gatherings are the most likely to become super-spreader events and should be avoided at all costs, as it is not just large family or church gatherings that can cause these widespread outbreaks.
Wits Professor Francois Venter says: “Remember that forming a ‘pod' (a ’quaranteam’ or a bubble of people who create their own tight-knit social circles) doing anything with other people outdoors, physical distancing, masks and handwashing are your chief defence.”