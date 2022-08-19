Which birth control is most effective? Ask your GP

About 64.6% of South African women between the ages of 15 and 49 use some form of contraception. Although this number may seem high, there is still a reasonably large knowledge gap regarding contraceptives and how women can use them to empower themselves socially and economically.

Dr Abofele Khoele, managing director of Organon South Africa, says that there is still a great deal of stigma surrounding contraception and that this prevents many women from feeling comfortable or empowered to take charge of their reproductive decisions and health. In places like rural areas, where contraception is least commonly used, access to the majority of contraceptives can be difficult. This could be due to cultural and religious factors, as well as the fact that only a small percentage of women use modern birth control methods, with the rest opting for the old-fashioned method of pull out and pray. Using female and male condoms is the only reliable protection against sexually transmitted infections. Picture: Maria from Pixabay Non-pill birth control is an easy way to protect yourself during pregnancy. You don’t have to remember to take the pill every day; it’s discreet and highly effective as a contraceptive.

However, smoking increases the risk of serious heart side effects when using combined oestrogen and progesterone birth control, including the ring or patch. Combination oestrogen and progesterone birth control should not be used if contraindicated in women over 35 years of age who smoke due to an increased risk of serious side effects such as heart attack, blood clots and stroke. “At the end of the day, the best contraception method is one that a woman will use correctly and consistently,” Khoele says.

“We want to educate and empower all women to find the best solution for their health, lifestyle, career and family planning." Choosing the best contraception method does not have to be difficult. Talk to a healthcare professional about your needs as well as your future hopes and goals, and get the right information so you can make informed decisions. Women now have a plethora of contraceptive options, ranging from long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) to short-acting methods, thanks to advances in medical science.

Contraceptive effectiveness is highly dependent on how consistently and effectively their method is used. The implant: 99% effective, 3 years Small flexible rods, placed on the upper arm by a physician that releases progesterone.

Works by preventing sperm entering the womb and meeting the egg by thickening the cervical mucosa. Prevents the release of the egg from the ovary and induces change in the endometrium. The intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD): 99% effective, 12 years Small plastic device with copper wires/sleeves that is inserted into the uterus.

Works by causing a chemical change that damages the sperm and egg before they meet. Intrauterine system (IUS): 99% effective, 5 years Plastic T-shaped device inserted into the uterus releases small amounts of progestin hormone.

Works by thickening cervical mucosa to prevent sperm and egg from meeting. The injection: 99% effective, once every 2 to 3 months Injections containing progestin like hormones.

Works by preventing the release of eggs from the ovaries, thickens the cervical mucus and suppresses the endometrial lining. Vaginal ring: 99% effective, once every month A flexible ring is placed in the vagina, continuously releasing oestrogen and progesterone. The ring is kept in place for three weeks followed by a week-long ring-free period

Works by preventing the release of the egg from the ovary and thickens cervical mucus and induces changes in the endometrial lining. The patch: 99% effective, once weekly Small thin square of flexible plastic worn on the body. Continuously releasing oestrogen and progesterone into the bloodstream via the skin.