WHO estimates nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss by 2050

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss by 2050, with at least 700 million needing hearing rehabilitation. Hearing loss is more common than we think. Up to 19% of South African schoolchildren suffer from varying degrees of hearing difficulties.

Hearing is fundamental for speech and language development as well as learning and communication. Losing one of the senses has an impact on quality of life in the long run. Over 5% of the world’s population – or 430 million people – require rehabilitation to address their ‘disabling’ hearing loss (432 million adults and 34 million children). A person is said to have hearing loss if they are unable to hear as well as someone with normal hearing, which is defined as having hearing thresholds of 20 decibels (dB) or better in both ears. Hearing loss can range from mild to moderate to severe. Conversational communication and loud noises become difficult to hear when it affects one or both ears, states the WHO.

Causes of hearing loss and deafness Hearing loss is a progressive condition that worsens with age, but some risk factors might speed up the process. These include both hereditary and non-hereditary hearing loss, persistent ear infections, and fluid build-up in the ears. Even though most hearing loss cannot be reversed, your doctor or a hearing specialist can help you hear better. Hearing examinations should be done frequently throughout a child’s academic career because early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. However, the reality is that many pupils lack access to audiological assessment and treatment, if at all.

A project led by Bonitas Medical Fund and Gift of the Givers will first examine about 15 860 pupils in 2023 to address this crucial health issue and reduce the gap in hearing impairments. The importance of hearing tests The South African National Deaf Association (Sanda) recommends that children have their hearing checked numerous times while they are in school, including when they first start, at ages 6, 8, and 10, and at least once in Grade 8 or 9, Grade 10 and 12, among other times.

Throughout 10 months, this audiology study will test about 15 860 pupils in grades R through 12 at various schools spread across six KwaZulu-Natal communities — Umlazi, Inanda, Chatsworth, Phoenix, Mariannhill, and Durban central. The project will eventually be expanded to other provinces. Screening practicalities The project will make use of a portable audiometer made in South Africa, the Kuduwave. It is a single, portable gadget that integrates a headset, audiometer, and sound booth into one that can be used almost anywhere. Consequently, the audiology staff can examine pupils while they are in class.

The audiology staff at Gift of the Givers state that each exam lasts between 5 minutes and 15 minutes. During this time the pupil’s middle ear will be pressure tested for ear infections and ears will also be checked for inflammation and earwax. Diagnostics and after-care A complete diagnostic test will be performed if the screening is unsuccessful. This project offers an after-care component in addition to just covering the screening. The audiology team explains that this includes follow-up medical care, if necessary, to make sure that pupils get the help they need to avoid having their development delayed. “We are incredibly excited about the relationship with this project, and we know that it will have a tremendous influence on many lives,” said Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas, in a statement.