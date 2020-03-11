Who is Dr Sebi and why is he trending on Twitter?

Popular natural healer, Alfredo Bowman, otherwise known as Dr Sebi, died in 2016 at the age of 82, is trending on Twitter.





The spike in the interest in Sebi comes after news of a former chef, Adam Castillejo, 40, from London was announced as the second man in the world to be cured of HIV.



Castillejo, who underwent a stem cell transplant in 2016, is clear of HIV 30 months after he stopped taking antiviral treatments. Cambridge University scientists, writing in The Lancet HIV journal, have declared him free of HIV.



The breakthrough follows South Africa's largest HIV vaccine trial which failed last month. The broad study of a promising vaccine for HIV ended in failure after an interim analysis showed it was no more effective than a placebo.



Now, tweeps are not happy about the news Castillejo being the second person cured of HIV because according to Sebi, he claimed to be the first person to cure HIV.



His treatment, called the “African Bio-Electric Cell Food Therapy" is said to have cured multiple patients of diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, Aids, diabetes, sickle cell anaemia, epilepsy, herpes, heart and vital organ dysfunctions, leukaemia, mental disorders, obesity, tumours and a variety of female and male problems from herbal remedies.



The self-proclaimed healer and herbalist, Sebi claimed that he learned the arts of herbal healing from his grandmother and from a Mexican herbalist who had cured him of diabetes, asthma, obesity, and impotence. He also studied and personally observed herbs in North America, Central and South America, Africa, and the Caribbean.



Sebi worked with various celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Steven Seagal, Eddie Murphy, John Travolta, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez. Lopez even showed public support for Dr Sebi by proclaiming “I know a man who has been curing AIDS since 1987.”