Why a baby shouldn’t wear a mask

The rate of Covid-19 new infections may be declining and lockdown level 1 has been announced, but, now more than ever, it is crucial to wear a mask. Despite the fact that it has been made compulsory by the government, masks are crucial in curbing the spread of this pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives the world over. While it is mandatory and important for us to wear a mask, it’s important for parents to note that Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Paediatrics do not recommend masks for children under the age of 2. According to Rising Sun, babies’ airways and lung capacities are smaller than grown-ups’ and they may struggle to effectively breathe with a mask on. It is hard enough for adults to have a mask on for longer periods of time but at least adults have the option to remove it once in safer spaces, like inside the car, for example. Babies are also unable to remove the mask if they start feeling distressed

Why shouldn’t babies use a mask? Nationwide Children’s Hospital provides these answers:

Babies’ airways are smaller, so breathing through a mask is even harder on them.

Using a mask on an infant may increase the risk of suffocation. Masks are harder to breathe through. A snug fit will give them less access to air, and a loose fit will not provide much protection.

If they are having are hard time breathing, infants are unable to take the mask off themselves and could suffocate.

Older infants or young toddlers are not likely to keep the mask on and will likely try to remove it, as well as touch their face more.

There are no N95 masks approved for young children.

But how do you protect your baby from Covid-19? Well, experts say the same principles of protection that count for grown-ups are also valid for babies.

Keep children at home as much as possible. Do not take the baby out unnecessarily and avoid crowded areas.

Maintain physical distance as far as possible and position yourself so that there is 1-2m between you and the next person when you are out and about.