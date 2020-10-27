Why is self-care important

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

People have been practising self-care for years, but now more than even it is crucial. Recently, there has been an increase in self-care interventions and it’s shifting the way health care is perceived, understood and accessed; but also adding to the many medicines, routines, concoctions and technologies available for people to use themselves. With the world turned upside down, if you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed by it all, be reassured that this is a normal response. Jason Bernic, an executive life coach that assists people in both their personal lives and their business endeavours, says that there are simple things we can all do to help take care of our mental health and well-being during this time. “Doing so will help us think clearly, and make sure we can look after ourselves and those we care about.

“If your mental approach to your day, your family, your business and your life is out of kilter, you will be out of alignment and experience a sense of disarray in all areas,” says Bernic.

In all the turmoil, it’s important to know that taking care of yourself isn’t a luxury … it’s essential.

And during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, stress is running high, it’s more important than ever to prioritise self-care.

The Child Mind Institute stresses that making time for yourself during this time is important.. “Right now, much of the personal time that was part of daily routines — commutes, time alone at home or at the store, social time with friends — is not available for folks with kids at home.

Without it, we have to be intentional about creating space to recharge and decompress.

This could look like taking a shower or bath, walking around the block alone (or with your dog), or designating time to read or simply zone out after the kids have gone to bed,” advises the institution.