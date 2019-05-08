FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Nathan Forster during the Endeavour Fund Awards in the Drapers' Hall in London, Britain February 7, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Every woman has her first baba’s birth plan, but the plans don’t always fall into place, especially when there is health implications.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home birth changed when Meghan made a secret dash to a London hospital to give birth.





Meghan has been recuperating at Frogmore Cottage - the Sussexes' home on the Windsor Estate - after the birth of the as-yet-unnamed royal baby.





The Daily Mail reported today that Meghan had her son at the same private hospital in the capital where Beatrice and Eugenie were delivered, The Portland.





There are many reasons why Meghan might have chosen to be transferred to the hospital.





Jeffrey Ecker, a maternal-fetal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital says during a planned home birth, you might need to be transported to a hospital for monitoring or treatment if complications develop. Your health care provider might recommend transfer to a hospital if:

Labor isn't progressing

Your baby shows signs of distress

Your baby presents in a position other than headfirst

You need pain relief

You have high blood pressure

You experience bleeding



