Insufficient sleep is one reason why poor people are more prone to heart disease, researchers have warned.
People with lower socioeconomic status sleep less for a variety of reasons: they may do several jobs, work in shifts, live in noisy environments, and have greater levels of emotional and financial stress, according to the study published in the journal Cardiovascular Research.
The study found that short sleep explained 13.4 percent of the link between occupation and coronary heart disease in men.
"The absence of mediation by short sleep in women could be due to the weaker relationship between occupation and sleep duration compared to men," said study author Dusan Petrovic, from the University Centre of General Medicine and Public Health, Lausanne in Switzerland.
"Women with low socioeconomic status often combine the physical and psychosocial strain of manual, poorly paid jobs with household responsibilities and stress, which negatively affects sleep and its health-restoring effects compared to men," he said.