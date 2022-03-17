Why you should probably not use hand sanitiser on your genitals

With the circulating video of the Tembisa woman at Debonairs using hand sanitiser to clean her lady bits doing the rounds on social media, many have been thinking about the potential harms on her genital area. Here are a few reasons why you should not use sanitiser on your privates.

According to Metro, using sanitiser on your private parts will very likely land you inside a hospital ward. The isopropyl alcohol in sanitiser, when applied to your privates, could make its way down your vaginal or penile opening – this will damage the internal skin. There have been arguments on social media claiming that sanitisers can be used as a contraceptive measure.

Healthline says that sanitiser contains isopropyl alcohol, glycerin, and other harsh compounds that can kill sperm but should not be used as a spermicide because sanitisers contain isopropyl, a type of alcohol, it is not safe for internal use. Medical experts say if sanitiser is used on the genital area, the isopropyl alcohol will dry the sensitive skin cells around the, which could easily cause damage to your genital area.

To think of it, gynaecologists have always advised against the use of chemical products on genitals. A study published on BMC Women's Health by the University of Guelph revealed that women who use chemical products on their vaginal area are three times more likely to experience vaginal infections. These products include what we would typically think are designed for use in those areas, such as anti-itch creams, moisturisers and lubricants, and feminine wipes.

If those are harmful, one can only imagine the harm sanitisers can do. We can all agree that hand sanitisers should only be used on the hands for the purpose of killing bacteria and should never be applied to a penis or a vagina.