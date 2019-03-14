Breast cancer survivors could soon be told just how likely they are to relapse. Picture: Reuters

Breast cancer survivors could soon be told just how likely they are to relapse. Scientists have identified 11 different types of cancer and by looking at genes in tumours can now predict a woman’s chances of getting the disease again within the next 20 years.

A version of the test could be available to doctors within five years.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Stanford University analysed the tumours of nearly 2,000 breast cancer patients and tracked their health over 14 years. They were able to identify those most likely to be cured and warn others that their cancer could return. More than 14,000 survivors in Britain are believed to be at risk.

The results were published in the journal Nature. Lead researcher, Professor Carlos Caldas, said: ‘We’ve delved into breast cancer molecular subtypes so we can more accurately identify who might be at risk of relapsing and uncover new ways of treating them.’

Daily Mail