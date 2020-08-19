Will superfast 'Sputnik V' vaccine put citizens at risk?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Dr Rajat Arora With more than 175 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development, the human race is hoping that one of them would work and enable us all to return to normal life. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced the first approved Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and inoculated one of his own daughters, stating that it was "safe". This however has not gone down too well with the World Health Organization (WHO) that feels that the "hasty" vaccine needed a rigorous safety review. The medical fraternity and scientists are dealing with uncertainty as they cannot be sure if any vaccine can permanently prevent people from contracting Covid-19 and help eliminate the virus, or at least limit its outbreak.

Covid-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate even as 21.9 million people have tested positive for the disease and more than 774 000 have died.

It has been more than eight months since a pneumonia-like illness was first detected in Wuhan, China and the world has not been the same. This virulent pathogen has already spread to 213 nations and territories, compelling the need for a solution in the form of a vaccine.

While Russia's defence ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that Sputnik V would be first made available for doctors and at least 20 nations have expressed interest in obtaining supplies, the WHO and several other medical scientists have expressed concern that the country's plan to start inoculation by October could push other governments to rush and skip key steps, thereby putting people at risk.

If reports are to be believed, one in two doctors in Russia have refused to get vaccinated by Sputnik V as they have cited insufficient data proving its effectiveness.

A large number of doctors, almost 50 percent, feels that it was developed too quickly.

While Britain has already declined the superfast vaccine, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeirer has pointed out that there were established practices and guidelines that needed to be followed when producing a vaccine.

"Any vaccine should go through various trials and tests before being licensed for a roll out," he said.

"Though individual researchers claiming that they have found something is great news, there is a great difference between finding, or having a clue of having a vaccine that works, and having something that has gone through all stages."

Every vaccine needs to undergo three phases of human trials (where each phase takes several months) before the final stage in which a candidate vaccine is tested for its effectiveness in real-life conditions.

Echoing the scientific community's scepticism over Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, Nobel laureate Peter Doherty says his "big worry" is that there could be refusals for other vaccines if doubts over its safety turn out to be true.

The Nobel laureate, who is with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Doherty Institute at the University of Melbourne, also believes that India, "with its great track record in low-cost drug manufacturing can be a major player".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech this year that three Covid-19 vaccines erre being tested in India.

India's first Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech, Indian Council for Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. Another vaccine has been developed by Zydus Cadila.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has received the nod to start phases II and III of human clinical trials of a possible vaccine jointly developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, in India.

With so several candidates in the fray in India, when will an effective vaccine be ready, is the question that comes to everyone's mind, even as Modi said, "when scientists give us the green signal, it will be produced on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it."