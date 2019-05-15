Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit North Wales

Prince William urged Britons to open up about their feelings to stay ‘mentally fit and healthy’ in a star-studded radio broadcast.

The Duke of Cambridge called on listeners to help those in need in the minute-long message sent out across hundreds of UK radio stations to mark the start of mental health awareness week.

Others taking part in the recording included pop singer Katy Perry and the actor Stephen Fry, who has been vocal about his own battle with manic depression over the years. William said: ‘Being able to talk about how you’re feeling is essential for keeping mentally fit and healthy.

‘So maybe now is the time for us to stop and to really listen.’

Fry added: ‘There are people out there desperate to be heard and you can help by taking the time to listen – even if you are a prince.’

William concluded the message by saying: ‘Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference to someone.’

It comes days after the royal launch of Shout, a free 24/7 crisis text service delivered by Mental Health Innovations.

Kensington Palace also released three pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge preparing for her Chelsea Flower Show garden yesterday.

The Back To Nature garden, which will be revealed next week, is designed to show the benefits of being active outdoors for our physical and mental health.

