Women are sharing their horror experiences about drinks being spiked... Here’s what you need to know and how to avoid it

Several X users took to social media to share their horrifying experiences about their drinks being spiked at Joburg establishments. One of those, was X user @flyndutchman_, who took to the app on Monday took to share how her drink got spiked and went into detail about how the events unfolded afterwards.

She explained the incident over a sequence of tweets, detailing that the incident had taken place at an establishment in Braamfontein while she was with her cousins. She detailed how a group of men sitting at a table across from them repeatedly offered to settle their bill, which they declined. She said they then changed tables and moved away from the men. She then ordered two drinks, noting that the delivery of one of the drinks took longer than the other.

After ordering another drink she went to the bathroom. When her last drink finally arrived she only took three sips of it and set it aside. According to her, that was the last thing she remembered about the events of that night and relayed the rest of the story, through accounts, as narrated to her by her cousin. She detailed how she ended up at her parent's place for her own safety. She however woke up not knowing where she was and decided to call an Uber to go home.

The following morning she woke up with a bitter taste in her mouth that she couldn’t get rid of. Reading through the responses to her tweet it is evident that this is something that seems to happen often to women. How I got spiked at Bannister in Braam:



My cousins & I decided to go to Bannister for drinks after lunch this past weekend. There were 10/15 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬 men on the table across ours. A few of them kept offering to settle my bill, I declined & the girls & I continued with our convo… — Mrs. ᥫ᭡🌹 (@flyndutchman_) May 13, 2024 Tips to stay safe When a drink has been spiked, it means that someone else has added something, a drug or other harmful substance, to your drink without your knowledge.

Combined with alcohol this substance can alter your behaviour and in many instances affect your memory. Some signs may indicate that your drink has been spiked, including a sudden change in taste or appearance, feeling more drunk than usual after consuming a small amount of alcohol, feeling confused or disoriented, experiencing memory loss or blackouts, feeling unusually tired or dizzy, having difficulty standing or walking, or feeling nauseous or vomiting. It’s important that you always keep an eye on your drink. Don’t turn your back on your drink or leave the table. When you need to do so ask someone to watch your drink for you.

Where possible try and be present when your drink is made (if it’s a cocktail) or poured (if it’s wine or beer). Don’t allow strangers to buy you drinks. It’s easy for a stranger to slip something into your drink while you’re not watching. If you suspect that your drink has been spiked, it's important to seek help immediately and remove yourself from the situation as soon as possible.