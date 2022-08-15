Women, listen to what your body is telling you before it shuts down

Modern women are so goal driven that they accept typical discomforts and aches as normal without realising these are signals of acute stress on our bodies. Women are expected (and expect themselves) to be “superwomen” who must not only do their jobs, but do them at levels that exceed what is required. They take on so many roles that they end up operating on reserve energy, which can cause the body to shut down.

“Self first is no longer selfish” it was never selfish it's something we’ve been indoctrinated into believing. Women tend to put everyone else's needs before their own. But what happens when we put ourselves at the back of the energy queue, deplete our reserves and neglect the very things that give us purpose?. Nicky Rowbotham, a former corporate executive turned wellness coach and author, is a woman whose living mantra is that paying attention to what your body is telling you, is the first step to a wonderful flow of energy to live your best life. Rowbotham believes that the major problem we have as women is that we end up in a space of expectation, and when we don’t receive the same energy back we end up resenting those around us.

“It's okay to be struggling with the concept of wellness, it's okay to be evolving. It's important for women to put themselves first,” she says. It's okay to be struggling with the concept of wellness, it's okay to be evolving. It's important for women to put themselves first. Image from freepik “Paying attention to the physical and mental cues your body sends you will serve you well. Although there's no right or wrong approach when it comes to listening to your body. Being in tune with your mind and body will help you make better decisions overall and become more resilient because of it. “Society has already written what our future should look like as women. We need to break away from the shackles of people’s shoulds, expectations, narratives and redefine a path to success and health on our terms, says Rowbotham.

She says one of her favourite quotes from her book, Embrace your Elegant Power, references a lighthouse:“ A lighthouse does not run all over the island looking for boats to save, it just stands there shining. “That is the real essence around what elegant power is in reference to women. We don’t need to be everything all at once,” she says “We need to emulate the lighthouse in our lives, we don’t need to run around thinking we need to save everyone and (that) putting everyone first we are going to tire and burn ourselves out. But also we need to eradicate the notion of struggling in order to become worthy, putting ourselves as something that is secondary and giving the best energy to ourselves.”

