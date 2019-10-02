Researchers have found that women with asthma appear more likely to have lower levels of testosterone than women who do not have the disease.
"Our study results suggest that the circulating sex hormones estradiol and 'free' (not attached to proteins) testosterone contribute to sex differences in asthma among adults," said study author Juan C. Celedón from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.
"Furthermore, obesity appears to modify the effect of such hormones on asthma in women and men," Celedón said.