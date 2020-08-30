Women’s Month: Dr Lungile Mhlongo misses seeing people smile

The medical profession is stressful, even under normal circumstances. The demanding hours, psychological strain and cumbersome work can lead to burnout, one of the most common conditions affecting doctors across the country. During the Covid-19 pandemic, medical professionals have been under continuous pressure and stress. To celebrate the tireless efforts, IOL will be shining a light on female medical professionals in celebration of Women’s Month. Please tell us about yourself and where you are in your medical career? Dr Lungile Mhlongo, also known as Dr Lu is a Medical doctor, a mother to a five-year-old son and a child of God. I was born and raised in the Western KZN, kwangcolosi. My aspiration has always been providing solutions and impacting health to humanity. My desire is to reach to offer my services to those who are less privileged. I am currently in private practice as a general practitioner in KwaDukuza and I manage an aesthetic clinic in Umhlanga, Durban.

How has it been emotionally for you to treat Covid19 patients?

As a general practitioner, I am the first point of call for most of my clients presenting with symptoms of Covid-19, this has been a challenge when you are asked about treatment as we have no cure as yet, however, the care and rehabilitation that I am able to impart onto my clients following the department of health guidelines bring inner satisfaction that I am making a difference. I, however, feel disconnected with my clients as I don’t see the smile on their faces because of the mandatory masks and have to adjust to the new normal. Covid19 is emotionally draining for everyone as it affects every aspect of our lives, personal, social, financial and cultural. So there are many spheres I need to consider when caring for my clients. At first, it was really scary, but I slowly accustomed to it emotionally and physically.

What are some of your fears while taking care of the Covid19 infected?

The biggest fear is contracting the virus myself without knowing and end up spreading it to my close family, loved ones, friends and even my clients. I fear that we may not have enough capacity to be able to care for everyone, but I trust and hope in our healthcare system that it won’t get to that state. I fear for my clients who are not able to self isolate when they do not have symptoms and pose risks of transmitting the virus to others. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety, I fear the secondary effects of this pandemic.

How do you take care of your mental health during this time?

This is one of the most important skills one had to adjust to whereby we’ve realized the importance of mental health in the presence of physical health. I take care of my body through exercise routines, meditation and regular sleep. I also take breaks from reading, watching or listening to news about Covid19 as it can be upsetting at times. I engage in activities that make me happy because taking care of my emotional health helps me to think clearly and react appropriately to my personal needs and of those around me. I also have regular debrief sessions with friends and colleges where we share our Covid experiences and advise each other on how to move forward with each other’s experiences.

What do you love most about your profession?

“I will impart my knowledge to the best of my ability”...this paraphrase of the Hippocratic Oath is a summary of what I would consider most rewarding in my profession. Being a medical doctor is an art and science, we see different people from different backgrounds with different needs, the art, and now have to use the science we learn on the daily to improve people’s lives. My profession allows me to meet people from all walks of life who are able to welcome me when they are most vulnerable. The smiles I see after I’ve imparted my knowledge are irreplaceable. This makes my career both emotionally and intellectually fulfilling. Taking care of families is very rewarding to me.

What keeps you motivated?

The environment around me has a big impact, the people I associate with have a big influence so I choose them carefully. I create short term goals constantly so that I am always working towards achieving baby steps to my bigger long term goals. The people around me are also a constant reminder of who I want to be and what I want to achieve. My son is also what keeps me going. I stay motivated by focusing on myself and striving to improve all the time. Success follows effort, I know if I don’t put in the work, I won’t get the desired results.

What talent do you have that many people don’t know?

I’m a queen of DIY. I also do hair, in fact, I used to do people’s in varsity to raise money for groceries.

Any last words?

I would like to edge all our South Africans to please continue adhering to the covid-19.. Now more than ever it is very vital for people with underlying conditions such as hypertension, Diabetes etc to ensure that they take their prescribed meds, keep healthy, adjust to the new normal, for those who have tested positive for covid-19 to stay motivated and to please take care of their mental health.