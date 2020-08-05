Women’s Month: How doctors are coping during the pandemic

The medical profession is stressful, even under normal circumstances. The demanding hours, psychological strain and cumbersome work can lead to burnout, one of the most common conditions affecting doctors across the country. During the Covid-19 pandemic, medical professionals have been under continuous pressure and stress. To celebrate the tireless efforts, IOL will be shining a light on female medical professionals in celebration of Women’s Month. Dr Thandeka Ngcobo, 27, is a charismatic medical doctor from KwaZulu-Natal. She has a passion for medicine and community development. When she isn’t treating patients she is the corporate affairs officer at Ngcobo Empire, an Afrocentric multimedia company, and she is a board member of the Godisanang Youth Empowering Foundation, helping to develop communities and empowering other young people. She’s also a public speaker and is vocal about issues, such as teenage pregnancy, which pose a burden on the health and economic sectors.

Please tell us about yourself and where you are in your medical career?

I’m a registered medical practitioner, in the category independent practice medical practitioner, and practise as a medical officer at Rietvlei District Hospital.

I would like to specialise in paediatrics, a specialist field which is one of the public health markers, and ensure that our future leaders are well taken care of.

How has it been emotionally for you to treat Covid-19 patients?

It has been emotionally draining but mostly, it has been scary. I’ve tried to remain calm but with each patient the presenting symptoms are different and you never know who has Covid-19, so you end up treating everyone as a suspect for Covid-19 until proven otherwise.

Informing a fearful patient under investigation that they tested positive for Covid-19 is heartbreaking. The patient will start sobbing and asking if they are going to die. It’s a very difficult question to answer because there is no standard answer.

Breaking bad news to family members who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19 is the worst, especially if they had been close contact, because they feel like they are next in line.

What are some of your fears while taking care of people infected with Covid-19?

My worst nightmare is contracting Covid-19 and passing it on to my family, especially my daughter. I recently lost my mother (due to unnatural causes) and my daughter, having lost the woman who raised her, is fearful that she might lose me too, because she’s aware that Covid-19 can kill people.

In trying to protect my family, I have minimised the number of times I go to visit them at home. This is so heartbreaking and stressful because I work closer to home but I cannot see my family as often as I would like to. The thought of me being in quarantine, not being able to leave the place of isolation for at least 14 days gives me chills down my spine.

How do you take care of your mental health during this time?

As a health-care worker in the front line, I know my chances of catching the virus are very high. I always ensure that I take all the necessary precautions.

I have also resorted to making regular video calls to my family since I cannot see them often. I also check on my colleagues frequently. Sharing our experiences and concerns and giving one another advice has helped calm my nerves.

When I’m not at work, I do what I enjoy most – cooking. It keeps my mind busy. I also try to keep up to date with all the new information on the virus. I feel that when I’m properly updated and informed, I won’t panic unnecessarily.

I always remind myself that I am not superhuman; I am allowed to seek help and also not deprive myself of time to do the things I enjoy.

What do you love most about your profession?

Restoring hope and improving the quality of the health of my patients are the things I love the most about my profession. I understand that I cannot save every life but I always give my best to ensure that every patient gets treated in the best way possible.

I love the fact that, by virtue of being a medical professional, my patients are most likely to take my advice, so I never miss an opportunity to educate and encourage them. Seeing my patients being discharged, being well after they had also believed they were on their death bed and hearing them say “thank you, doctor” is always heart-warming and encouraging.

What talent do you have that many people don’t know?

I can write and recite poems. I started writing poetry when I was in Grade 8. Writing is one of the best ways I can express how I feel. Before the lockdown, I would attend live poetry sessions when time allowed me.