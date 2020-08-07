Women’s Month: How Dr Pahsy is adjusting to the new normal

During the Covid-19 pandemic, medical professionals have been under continuous pressure and stress. To celebrate their tireless efforts, IOL Lifestyle will be shining a light on female medical professionals in celebration of Women’s Month. Award-winning anaesthesiologist Dr Patience Ntshani, affectionately known as Dr Pashy, is passionate about medicine and she does it with style and grace. She is also a wife, mother, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. "My goal is to show especially kids that they are capable of making their dreams come true." Dr Pashy shares her love for medicine and what keeps her motivated during this time.

Please tell us about yourself and where you are in your medical career

I am a village girl from Botlokwa in Limpopo, presently residing in Pretoria. I am a Specialist Anesthesiologist working in private sector in Pretoria, administering Anesthesia for Open heart surgery, Thoracic Surgery and Neuro Surgery. I have graduated 4 times. I hold a Degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. A postgraduate Diploma in Anesthesiology (DA), Fellowship in Anesthesiology (FCA) and Masters in Anesthesiology (MMED).

How has it been emotionally for you to treat Covid-19 patients?

Covid19 pandemic is testing my core obedience to this calling as a Doctor. It is emotionally draining and I am constantly anxious. It is terrifying and painful to see a lot of my colleagues getting infected and dying. And my heart is touched by those who recover from Covid19 and still get back to devote to the mission of saving lives.

What are some of your fears while taking care of the Covid-19 infected?

Even though we wear PPE - the fear of getting infected is always there. Especially for me as an anaesthesiologist because I take care of the airway and that’s the most critical area in terms of infection transmission.

How has your normal work routines been affected by the pandemic?

Our pre-scheduled operations are being postponed because now the hospitals prioritize the Covid19 patients - then the patients come later with complications.

Another problem is that most patients are scared to come to consult. The few that come, come when their disease is advanced.

So the anxiety in patients with known chronic diseases is preventing them to even collect their monthly treatments.

How do you take care of your mental health during this time?

Prayer and the Bible

I follow Memes on social media and just laugh

What keeps you motivated?

Knowing that I stepped into a career of service and I use my calling to serve God. Nothing feels as good as saving a life. It gives me a sense of purpose.

What talent do you have that many people don’t know?

I am a great Sudoku player.