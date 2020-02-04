Ovarian cancer is one of the most common cancers in women.
Ovarian cancer is the seventh most commonly occurring cancer in women and the eighth most common cause of death from cancer in women in the world, according to FIGO.org.
It is called "the silent killer" because its symptoms can easily be mistaken for those of less serious conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, especially in the early stages.
As a result, two thirds of cases are not picked up until the cancer has spread around the body, when it is very hard to treat.
Yet if it is detected in the earliest stage, more than 90 percent of women survive for five years or more.