Johannesburg - The Cancer Association of South Africa has urged local men to educate themselves about testicular and prostate cancer.
In a statement to coincide with World Cancer Day, head of service delivery at CANSA Gerda Strauss said the two forms of the disease were curable if detected early enough, but men were often too embarrassed to seek help, leading to unnecessary deaths.
Black men had the highest chance of contracting prostate cancer, with a high-risk rate of up to one in four or 25 percent, while the risk for white men was at 10 percent, Strauss said.
"Any man over 40 should get checked regularly," she said, noting that the disease could be detected easily by a simple Prostate Specific Antigen blood test.
Testicular cancer affects white men more often than black men and can hit boys as young as 15.