World Cancer Day: Useful advice to help cancer patients manage the stress that comes with a diagnosis

Nobody is immune to cancer. Our mothers, fathers, kids, friends, and even famous people are all impacted by it. It takes tremendous effort to endure the gruelling and harsh process of drugs and treatments. However, early diagnosis has significantly improved cancer survival rates, leading to a significant rise in the number of survivors.

Sharing candidly about their real-life experiences with their audience is among the most influential things that celebrities can do. Transparency about their experiences, from being diagnosed with cancer to recovering from it, and in their bravery in telling the world about it, can help others. Although they are all different, survivors’ stories provide a great deal of comfort to those who may be going through a similar situation, by inspiring or simply connecting with their audience. One celebrity who is making a difference, is veteran radio host Mark Pilgrim who shared his diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in February 2022 and, in June, revealed that it had spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and lymph nodes. And since then he has been in and out of the hospital.

Lung cancer is among the more common cancers worldwide. It is the most common cancer in men and the second most common cancer in women, according to The World Cancer Research Fund. Cookbook author Fatima Sydo was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2020 after it was found in her left foot. She is currently in remission. Mayo Clinic describes soft tissue sarcoma cancer as a rare type of cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround other body structures such as (muscle, tendons, fat, lymph and blood vessels, and nerves).

Although these tumours can grow everywhere on the body, they tend to occur most frequently in the arms, legs, chest, and abdomen. Surgery is the most frequent form of treatment, though radiation and chemotherapy may also be advised. This year’s global theme this World Cancer Day is: Uniting our voices and taking action. This emphasises that fighting cancer requires collaboration. Together, we can take action, join the tribe of those who are treating our loved ones, and support them as they go through their therapy.

Quality oncology care can be combined with community care to support patients on their cancer journey so they can look forward to life's happier moments.

Life Healthcare believes that there is a lot that families and communities can do to achieve improved outcomes when it comes to cancer diagnosis. Life Healthcare's caregivers and doctors share a few effective ways to alleviate the stress of diagnosis: Treat them like a person, not a patient:

The person you care about is still the same friend or relative they have always been, but they are dealing with a difficult, maybe life-altering condition. Keep this in mind, and while taking into account their particular requirements linked to their cancer journey, treat them the same way you always have. Run some errands on their behalf: One of the main adverse effects of therapy is low energy. For someone with this condition, carrying out tasks that we generally take for granted can be quite taxing. Picking up the groceries, driving the kids to school, or even just washing the dishes can be a tremendous help.

Preparing meals: Cook or just place an order When you have cancer, cooking might also be difficult. Reduce the amount of anxiety for your loved one. Plan dinner, otherwise, assist with meal preparation, make enough dinners for a week, and stock the fridge or freezer! Entertain:

When we're not feeling well, good entertainment can cheer us up and help us forget about our problems. Put together a list of enjoyable possibilities on your initiative to keep your loved one happy. Sit in on consults: Make a note of an offer to go with your friend or relative to their cancer doctors' appointments. The medical team's findings can be quite helpful if you keep a record of them for future discussion of conditions like brain fog.