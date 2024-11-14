World Diabetes Day: Everyday habits that could put you at risk of diabetes

As the world recognises World Diabetes Day on November 14, it is essential to acknowledge the alarming rise in diabetes cases, particularly in South Africa. With over 4.5 million South Africans living with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), awareness and education about this chronic condition are more critical than ever.

Diabetes is not just a health concern but a lifestyle one that is growing in prevalence. In South Africa, Type 2 diabetes is surging, primarily driven by lifestyle choices, urbanisation and the adoption of Westernised diets. Poor dietary choices are a significant contributor to Type 2 diabetes. Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels While Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder, Type 2 diabetes, a largely preventable condition, occurs when the body either becomes resistant to insulin or fails to produce adequate amounts of it. The good news is that many daily habits can be changed or managed to mitigate this risk.

Identifying the risky habits To effectively tackle the diabetes epidemic, it is crucial to recognise the daily practices that may increase your risk. Here are some predominant factors:

Unhealthy eating patterns: Poor dietary choices are a significant contributor to Type 2 diabetes. The rising consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks and high-fat meals has led to increased diabetes rates. Diets rich in refined carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance. Picture: Uriel Mont/Pexels Research published in The Lancet indicates that people consuming one or two sugary drinks daily face a 26% higher risk of developing diabetes. Additionally, diets rich in refined carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance. Sedentary lifestyle: Physical inactivity is an undeniable risk factor for diabetes. Many adults spend the majority of their days sedentary, whether working at a desk or lounging on a couch.

Regular physical activity has been shown to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, with studies indicating that just 30 minutes of walking five times a week can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes by up to 58%. Lack of sleep: Sleep deprivation significantly affects blood sugar regulation. Research from Harvard Medical School highlights that getting less than six hours of sleep per night can hinder insulin functioning. In South Africa, often plagued by long commutes and stressful jobs, sleep quality is often compromised, amplifying the risk of diabetes.

Chronic stress: Prolonged stress can lead to health complications, including Type 2 diabetes. Stress triggers cortisol release, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels over time. High levels of socio-economic stress, job uncertainties, and commuting challenges contribute to escalating stress levels in daily life. Steps towards prevention: Reducing diabetes risk through lifestyle adjustments is not only possible but essential.

Here are actionable steps you can take: Monitor your weight: Obesity is a leading diabetes risk factor, and losing as little as 5 to 7% of your body weight can significantly reduce your risk. Get regular check-up: Early detection through regular health screenings can help catch prediabetes early, which is critical for implementing effective lifestyle changes. Currently, an estimated 5 million South Africans are living with prediabetes, many of them unaware of their condition.