World Diabetes Day: Managing Diabetes in South Africa and how mental health plays a role

On World Diabetes Day, a new survey by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals a pressing issue for South Africans with diabetes: the significant impact of the disease on mental health. Among those living with diabetes in South Africa, 84% have experienced mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, or other emotional struggles directly related to their condition.

For many, the constant fear of complications is the leading cause of stress, affecting 86% of individuals. Managing diabetes daily also adds considerable pressure, with 80% of respondents highlighting it as a major stressor. Other issues include accessing medications and supplies and finding sufficient healthcare support. The emotional toll of diabetes often leads to a phenomenon known as “diabetes burnout,” which is particularly common among South Africans with diabetes.

According to the survey, 80% report feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by the demands of managing their condition. In severe cases, nearly two-thirds admitted to stopping or disrupting their treatment because of the stress and exhaustion caused by diabetes management. Bridget McNulty, co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes Community in South Africa, spoke about the growing prevalence of diabetes, which now affects over 4 million South Africans, with this number expected to rise to 13% of the adult population by 2045. “Bearing those figures in mind, the IDF survey suggests that the mental well-being of over 3 million people could be impacted due to the daily burden of managing their condition,” McNulty said.

She also pointed out the need for more comprehensive care, explaining, “While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many in our community overwhelmed. We need to look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life.” This World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation is calling for a shift in diabetes care, urging healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities to address the emotional and mental toll of the disease. By prioritising well-being in diabetes management, they hope to improve not just the health outcomes but also the overall quality of life for millions of people with diabetes.