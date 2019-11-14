New research figures suggest that South Africa has a much larger problem with diabetes than previously reported.
It has in fact become one of the top 10 countries for absolute increase in diabetes prevalence.
This comes from a major global research, IDF Diabetes Atlas, that is released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to mark World Diabetes Day on today.
The staggering rise in prevalence is putting a strain on the country to guarantee regular and affordable access to essential medicines and appropriate care. If left undiagnosed or untreated, those living with diabetes are at high risk of blindness, amputation, kidney failure, heart attack and stroke.
Linda Ferns has been living with type 2 diabetes for the past 15 years, and insulin dependent for the last 10. Prior to her diagnosis she experienced frequent and excessive thirst, but it wasn’t until a routine medical check-up when she was confirmed to be insulin resistant. At that time, she was not aware of the warning signs of diabetes, or what the diagnosis meant for her.