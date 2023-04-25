World Malaria Day: How to protect yourself and prevent the spread of malaria

As per the latest data from the World Health Organization, malaria continues to be a major public health crisis globally, with millions of people still affected every year, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. To mark World Malaria Day observed on April 25, Vitality Health International, in partnership with Goodbye Malaria, has announced its commitment to combat malaria's high incidence in Africa by offering comprehensive health insurance plans and launching awareness programs to reduce the spread of this disease.

What is Malaria? Malaria is a life-threatening tropical disease transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. The WHO estimates that there were approximately 229 million malaria cases globally in 2022, with four African countries accounting for over half of all occurrences. It is crucial to recognize that malaria is a highly preventable and treatable disease. With the right information, preparation, and precautions, we can take steps to protect ourselves and our families from the risks of contracting this dangerous disease.

Malaria is preventable and treatable but continues to affect millions of people worldwide. This new partnership will significantly bolster recent efforts which have produced one of the most robust pipelines of malaria interventions across Africa in decades. Over the past ten years, Goodbye Malaria has donated R270 million to the MOSASWA region, which includes Mozambique, South Africa, and Eswatini, to help fight malaria. The burden of malaria continues to fall disproportionately heavily on Africa. The region accounted for 95% (234 million) of malaria cases and 96% (593 000) of malaria fatalities, according to the 2022 WHO World Malaria Report. Sadly, 80 percent of these yearly deaths involve children under the age of five.

Picture by Anuj /Pexels In the battle against malaria, Goodbye Malaria has already made great progress. Through their multi-vector malaria control campaign, which included indoor residual spray campaigns across 22 districts in Southern Mozambique and 8 mobile surveillance units that operate on the borders of South Africa, they had an impact on the lives of over 4.2 million people in the MOSASWA region in just one year. Symptoms Malaria symptoms typically occur within 7 to 30 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People with malaria can experience fever, chills, headache, vomiting, and muscle pain. If left untreated, malaria can lead to severe discomfort, anaemia, brain damage, and even death.

Treatments available Fortunately, there are several effective treatments for malaria. If you suspect you have malaria, you must visit a healthcare provider immediately for diagnosis and treatment. Treatment typically involves antimalarial medication, rest, and increased fluid intake. Precautions

While treatment is essential, it is equally important to understand the preventive measures we can take to avoid contracting malaria. These include wearing long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets, and taking prescribed antimalarial medication before and during travel to countries where malaria is endemic. As individuals and communities, we can also support the fight against malaria by educating ourselves and others on the signs and symptoms of the disease, reporting suspected cases of malaria to healthcare providers, and participating in public health awareness programmes. Malaria remains a significant global public health issue. However, taking preventative measures can help us protect ourselves and prevent the spread of this disease.