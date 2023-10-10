World Mental Health Day: Spend the day with a loved one as a meaningful and compassionate gesture

Whether it’s work-related stress, personal relationships, financial burdens or traumatic experiences, there are so many factors that are currently taking a toll on people’s mental wellbeing these days. These are just a few factors that lead to mental health illnesses such as depression, anxiety or PTSD.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, one in every eight people, or 970 million people around the world were living with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depressive disorders being the most common. Today, October 10, we celebrate World Mental Health Day which aims to shed light on these issues and encourage open discussions about mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it.

Many individuals still fear judgment, discrimination, or being labelled as weak if they seek help for their mental struggles. One meaningful way to contribute to World Mental Health Day is by spending the day with a person who has a mental health illness. Here’s how you can support and care for your loved one on this special day.

Educate yourself Learn more about their specific condition before spending time with your loved one. You can gain a better understanding of what they possibly experience so that you can provide appropriate support throughout the day. Learn about the symptoms, triggers, and coping mechanisms related to their mental health disorder.

Encourage open communication Good communication is key in any relationship, but it becomes even more critical when supporting someone with a mental health condition. Create a safe and non-judgmental environment that encourages open dialogue. Be patient and understanding, allowing the person to express themselves freely without fear of being judged or misunderstood.

Encourage open communication with your friend. Be mindful of planned activities

When planning activities for the day, consider your loved one’s needs and preferences. Keep in mind that their mental health condition might impact their energy levels, mood, and comfort levels. Opt for low-stress activities that promote relaxation and wellbeing, such as nature walks or try doing something creative like painting or writing.