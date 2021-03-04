World Obesity Day: How to manage this complex yet deadly disease

It’s no secret that the number of calories people eat and drink has a direct impact on their weight. However, even though people may know about the impact of food choices on our health, overweight and obesity are still on the rise in South Africa. Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975 with more than 1.9 billion adults considered overweight and 650 million of these adults considered obese. In South Africa, 70% of women, 31% of men, and 13% of children are overweight or obese. Furthermore, the World Health Organisation states that obesity and being overweight are linked to more deaths worldwide than being underweight.

This is especially true as being overweight/obesity is a serious medical condition that can lead to complications such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, heart disease, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, cancers, and sleep disorders.

Today is observing World obesity day, a day that is marked to increase awareness about the impact of obesity in the lives of people.

The 2021 theme is “EveryBody Needs Everybody”. The campaign is about coming together and calling upon everybody to acknowledge that obesity is a disease. This is a call on broader society, governments, policymakers, food industries, healthcare professionals, and corporations to play their part in combating this crisis and not contribute to it.

Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson, Director for the South African Non-Communicable Disease Alliance, says: “Obesity is a complex health condition and requires comprehensive solutions, treatment, and collective responsibility to treat and we need to understand that.”

The Awareness, Care, and Treatment In Obesity Management International Observation Study (ACTION-IO) surveyed a total of 14 502 adults with obesity and 2 785 health care professionals (HCPs) from 11 countries, to understand the global attitudes and barriers to effective obesity care in people with obesity.

In the study, several gaps in obesity care were identified, including a misalignment between the actions and perceptions of both people with obesity and healthcare professionals in terms of obesity care. Some of the gaps in obesity treatment include the following:

Focusing mainly on lifestyle changes

Obesity is a complex disease involving genetic predispositions and specific pathophysiological alterations.This means it is not only the result of a person’s lifestyle, and so lifestyle changes are not necessarily the only key to losing weight.

Focusing on improving dialogue and increasing follow ups around weight and obesity plays an important role in addressing this gap. With more appointments scheduled, healthcare professionals and patients can have in-depth conversations around the genetic component and biological contributors that affect obesity, and potentially diminish the feelings of self-blame patients may experience.

Challenge maintaining weight loss

While an overwhelming majority (81%) of people struggling with obesity, made at least one serious effort to lose weight in their lifetime, it is difficult to maintain this weight loss for more than a year. The ACTION-IO study found that just over a third of participants were able to lose more than 5% of their body weight, and only 29% were able to maintain that weight loss for at least a year.

This struggle with maintaining weight loss could be because people with obesity are setting weight loss goals that are higher than achievable without medical or surgical intervention. Discussing weight loss and setting realistic weight loss goals could encourage people with obesity to continue to engage and further their weight management plans. Studies have shown that even a 5-10% weight loss over a set period can have a significant impact on health, and is a manageable target for weight loss

Moving forward to overcome obesity

The above challenges indicate that fighting obesity can be hampered by many more issues apart from the commonly known hurdles of just diet and exercise. Patients and health care professionals must be aware of and work on all these challenges together.

The ACTION-IO study identified opportunities for improving obesity management including improving education about obesity for those living with obesity, healthcare professionals, governments, students, and the public in general. More light was shed on the biological basis of obesity and the misconceptions that obesity is sometimes totally under an individual’s control, obtaining unanimous recognition of obesity as a chronic disease and focusing on early intervention.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa CEO Professor Pamela Naidoo says: “Understanding your environment and the causes of obesity can help us adapt and make behavioural changes despite the challenges that we face. We encourage people to seek out opportunities to live healthier, increase activity levels and eat better. We will continue to work towards a healthier environment for all South Africans. Knowing that obesity is not entirely your fault can be empowering.”