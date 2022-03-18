World Sleep Day: 6 tips to help you sleep better

We all know that the most effective health regime, or personal health programme, can all be ruined by a poor night's sleep or sleep deprivation. Although we may all know that sleep is important because it improves memory, learning, creativity, concentration, emotional intelligence and revitalises the brain each day, with our busy lifestyle, sometimes getting a good night's rest may be difficult.

But, there’s no denying that failing to fall asleep is one of the most frustrating things to experience. Being exhausted and unable to drift off leaves us grumpy, tired and irritable, to say the least. Whether it be due to anxiety, distracting noises, a bit too much caffeine or our partner’s relentless snoring, we’ve probably all experienced difficulty sleeping at some point. Today is World Sleep Day. The good news is that anyone, even poor sleepers, can learn to sleep better by eating well, exercising, adopting a calming bedtime routine, and changing your room into a calm zone. People that suffer from sleep deprivation will have impaired concentration, emotional irrationality, forgetfulness and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

And those who have inadequate sleep on the body are likely increased blood pressure, increased risk of heart attacks, weight gain, infertility and impaired immune system. Here are six tips to take you from being sleep deprived to feeling as if you are getting real rest.

Start sleep prep in the morning Days characterised by too much stress, caffeine, alcohol, and time spent on gadgets can result in being so highly strung that it’s difficult to wind down at night.

For a calm, more mindful approach to life, start off every day with a guided meditation. It sets the tone for a balanced day, making you better equipped to handle and process whatever comes your way. Insight Timer is a brilliant free app for anxiety, stress and sleep, ideal to use both in the morning for calm and at night for better sleep. It has thousands of free guided meditations, which you can search for by theme, length or instructor, and features some of the best meditation teachers of our time, plus meditation sessions with celebrities known for their keen interest in mindfulness, like Elizabeth Gilbert, Russell Brand and Gisele Bundchen. Pre-bedtime calm

Set yourself up for a good night’s rest by starting to wind down 90 minutes before going to bed. Do non-stimulating activities - that means no TV thrillers before bedtime, staying off your phone, and making a conscious decision to park your worries. A consistent, calming pre-bed routine can actually help your sleep improve. Take a bath, read a book, and spray your room with a calming lavender mist to help you switch off and relax. Aim to go to bed earlier at least four nights every week, as pre-midnight sleep is deeply restorative, and on weekends switch off your alarm so that you wake up naturally. A dreamy mattress

A comfortable mattress can make all the difference to the way you feel when you wake up. A good mattress supports your whole body as you sleep, keeping your spine in a neutral position, says Teljoy CEO Jonathan Hurwitz. “You wouldn’t run a race without the right shoes, or climb a mountain without the correct gear, yet despite the fact that we spend up to a third of the day sleeping, we often don’t don’t consider how an old mattress, or one that isn’t offering adequate support, is affecting our quality of sleep,” he says. If you suffer from back pain or allergies, for example, a foam or latex mattress might be your best bet, or perhaps a soft mattress doesn’t give you the adequate support, in which case a medium-to-firm mattress would be more comfortable. A clean room promotes better sleep

You might not want to think about it, but sheets, pillows and PJs can be full of dead skin cells, unwanted germs and tiny dust mites that increase your risk of suffering from allergies, hay fever and asthma, all of which make it difficult to breathe well while you sleep. Additionally, the micro-organisms in dead skin cells could cause health issues, so make sure to regularly wash your sleepwear and bedding and air your bedroom, advises Aisha Pandor, CEO of SweepSouth. Bedroom curtains and pelmets are prime dust, and allergen traps points out Aisha. Wipe down the pelmets, then use your vacuum cleaner on a low setting to give your curtains a quick once over. If you have a clothes steamer, use it on your curtains once they’re dusted to refresh them. Turn down the heat