World Stroke Day: Know the signs says top surgeon and how to prevent a stroke

With National Stroke Week underway and National Stroke Day observed on October 29, South Africans are urged to be vigilant about the early signs of stroke, as timely action can be life-saving. Leading the awareness drive, Dr Vinesh Padayachy, a renowned vascular surgeon at the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban, underscores the urgency of immediate intervention when dealing with strokes.

“Every minute during a stroke, brain cells die,” Dr Padayachy says. “Immediate intervention can mean the difference between full recovery and long-term disability or death.” His message this week highlights the severe impact of stroke as a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with South Africa alone seeing around 75,000 stroke cases per year.

While medical advancements, including clot-dissolving drugs and surgical techniques, are available to manage strokes, Dr Padayachy advises that prevention remains the most effective strategy. Dr Padayachy said, “key risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease,” are manageable, noting lifestyle choices, such as diet, exercise, and not smoking, can also play a vital role in reducing stroke risk. He urges the public to memorise the FAST acronym, which stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to seek help.

Additionally, he highlights lesser-known symptoms like sudden confusion, dizziness, or severe headaches, which can sometimes go unrecognised. “Too often, people wait or dismiss these symptoms as something less serious,” he says. “That delay can be fatal. It’s critical to seek help immediately because every second counts when it comes to stroke.” In stroke treatment, time remains the essential factor.

While clot-busting medications and advanced surgical techniques like mechanical thrombectomy have transformed care, Dr Padayachy’s practice also focuses on prevention. By addressing vascular issues, such as blocked carotid arteries, before they lead to a stroke, he is committed to preventing future incidents. Advances in technology, including robotic-assisted surgery and endovascular procedures, further enable his team to treat patients with precision and reduce recovery time.

“These tools have transformed how we manage stroke patients, giving us the ability to intervene earlier and more effectively,” he notes. Dr Padayachy also emphasises the importance of regular health check-ups to monitor risk factors. “Stroke doesn’t discriminate, but we can reduce its impact by staying vigilant and taking proactive steps,” he concludes.