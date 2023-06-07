Yethu Indaba Emergency Services: Providing urgent healthcare to the community of Soweto

The public healthcare system in South Africa is often overloaded and underfunded. This is due to a lack of resources and a shortage of staff members, as well as increased demand for healthcare services. As a result, people living in townships have limited access to emergency medical services and often have to wait long periods before receiving any care. This can be life-threatening in cases where immediate medical attention is required.

71% of the population is served by the public sector, which is subsidised by the government. And approximately 27% of the population is served by the private sector, which is mostly financed by individual contributions to health insurance or medical aid programmes. The Introduction of Township Emergency Services Community-based emergency services are extremely important because they are directly linked to the community and can respond quickly and efficiently to emergencies.

These services are also able to provide a broader range of services than traditional emergency services, including community health education and prevention services. One such is Yethu Indaba Emergency Services, a family-run company founded in 2013 to offer emergency medical treatment to the residents of Soweto. Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, the founders, Elsie Mahasha and Gabriel Mahasha, said they were inspired by the service delivery divide that grows throughout townships in South Africa. Noting that the lack of access to urgent healthcare in townships was a major concern for them.

They saw an opportunity to address this issue while also reducing the country's unemployment rate by starting their own business. After laying a strong foundation for the business, the two directors passed it over to Nomcebo Mahasha and Nkosingphile Mthimunye, who now own and run Yethu Indaba Emergency Services. This was done to empower young people to lead the company and bring in a new, creative viewpoint to address pressing community concerns around health services.

Yethu Indaba Emergency Services provides a range of services which include short and long-distance transfers, inter-hospital transfers, first aid and emergency support at sports events and music festivals, private clients, planned patient transport, first aid training, worker compensation emergencies, CSI, and brand collaborations. One of the biggest challenges in providing affordable and accessible emergency medical care to communities like Soweto is limited community support. Financial constraints are also a challenge. “Community members expect free service or free call-outs even though it isn't sustainable as a business, but, we do what we can to accommodate them,” the duo said in conversation.

Yethu Indaba Emergency Services is stepping in to fill the gaps in emergency medical care where government resources are limited. “Our customer-centric approach and commitment to serving the community goes beyond just providing healthcare services. “We offer First Aid training to primary schools and childcare centres to teach children basic life support techniques from an early age. This is a means to give back to our communities.”

“Additionally, our interns receive hands-on training and experience, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle any emergency.” What makes Yethu Indaba Emergency Services different from the rest? ‘’We provide free standby emergency service for school sporting activities and offer on-site health care checks, including blood pressure, sugar level, and temperature checks.

“And for those without medical aid, we have the Kasi Ambo cover initiative that provides transport to the nearest medical facility for every household. “Each household pays R120 monthly for the cover, and the plan is to work with small businesses and funeral plans in the near future to ensure their customers and employees have access to this type of cover,” they said. ‘’Despite initial barriers, such as the stigma that private healthcare is expensive, Yethu Indaba Emergency Services has seen a progressive rise in community support.

“The community is becoming more aware of their reasonably priced service options and appreciates the expertise and information we provide. “We are making a positive impact in Soweto and are committed to serving the community in every way possible.” By prioritising customer service and accessibility, the company has earned the trust and appreciation of the residents of Soweto.