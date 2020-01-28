She is already fought a long battle with the bottle, but at 49 reformed ladette Zoe Ball has a new struggle on her hands – with the menopause.
The "Radio 2" DJ said she had finally forgiven herself for decades of hard drinking that left her unable to remember huge chunks of her life.
However, now the mother of two is contending with the menopause, which has caused ‘terrible anxiety’ and the fear that she is going mad.
‘It really is awful,’ she told Red magazine. ‘I’ve had young friends go, “Oh, will you shut up moaning about the menopause,” and I said to them, “You wait, you’ll be knocking on my door in ten years!”
‘You feel you’re going slightly mad, you get this terrible anxiety, which in any job is a nightmare, but especially in live radio.’ Miss Ball was part of the ‘ladette’ culture of the Nineties, along with fellow broadcasters Sara Cox and Jo Whiley. But she said she’d put those days behind her, adding: ‘I’ve done a lot of work on my issues with booze.