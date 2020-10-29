Spring-cleaning hack: The 5-step easy way to clean your curtains

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Curtains need to be regularly cleaned in order to keep them in a good condition. Although it may seem like this is one of the trickiest things to do, cleaning your curtains is much easier than you think. Putting some time aside to clean your curtains will make them last even longer. If you fail to do this then the fibres may end up being damaged, meaning that you will have to continuously purchase new ones. If you would like to keep your curtains in a good condition, follow these five steps to help you. Keep your curtains in top condition You will need to first remove all hooks and curtains weights and also loosen the heading tape. Let down the hem and the fabric is likely to shrink slightly. Shake them well to remove the dust.

Soak your curtains using cold water

Then wash them carefully depending on the type of fabric they are. If you are hand washing then make sure that the detergent is thoroughly dissolved before immersing your curtains.

Rinse them thoroughly and then squeeze out as much water as possible

You can also use a short washing machine spin if your washing machine does use a program for delicates.

It is best to iron your curtains while they are still damp

After ironing your curtains hang them while they are still slightly damp so that they drop to the right length

Clean your curtain tracks

Before placing your curtains up make sure that you clean the curtain tracks and window sills, do not forget to dust and clean the curtain tracks as well.