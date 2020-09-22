3 tricks to keep your rubbish bin from smelling bad

No one enjoys that rotting refuse smell. The smell usually disappears once you have emptied the rubbish and replaced the bin liner with a new one. Sometimes the smell stays because it has seeped into the dustbin. Here are some tips to get rid of the odour. You probably have everything that you need already. Method 1: Newspapers Grab a newspaper and line the bottom of your dustbin with it. The paper will absorb smelly liquids and the odour.

Remove the newspaper and replace it with a new one every time you take out your refuse. Use a few layers and ensure that the bottom stays clean.

Method 2: Dryer sheets

These little towels are meant to go in your tumble dryer to make your clothes smell fresh, but they are also good for stinky rubbish bins.

Put a dryer sheet at the bottom of the bin and you won’t be bothered by any nasty smells. You can also put a little fabric softener on paper towel and put this in the bin.

Method 3: Sachets

Have you heard of putting scented sachets between towels or folded clothes in the wardrobe? This is also a good way to combat the nasty smell in your rubbish bin.

You don’t need to buy expensive sachets. You can make one yourself by simply using a coffee filter and some baking soda.

Fill your coffee filter with a cup of baking soda then tie it closed using dental floss. Put the baggie at the bottom of the bin. The baking soda will absorb odours, meaning your bin will smell less.