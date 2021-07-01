5 inexpensive ways to create a cosy winter home
With the government’s lockdown restrictions, many South Africans are at home and practice physical distancing to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.
For many people who are in non-essential service, a trip supermarket for supplies has become one of their only interactions with the outside world.
With so many people spending time at home, it’s only best for home to cosy and comfortable this winter.
Tim Harris, Founder of Tim Harris Design, furniture and graphic design, shares some stylish suggestions:
Go natural
Natural materials like wood add warmth and cosiness to a home in the colder months, thanks to its rich tones.
Available in a wide variety of finishes, there’s bound to be something that suits your space.
Light up your life
Lighting makes a massive difference to a space.
More than just a task-orientated necessity, lighting can add character to your home, so why not use it to make a bold statement this season?
Pendant lights are perfect for this, plus they produce soft, diffused light which is ideal for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Cosy colour
The 2021 Colours of the Year are Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.
The official Pantone website says: “Practical and rock-solid, but at the same time, warming and optimistic, the union of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating is one of strength and positivity.
“It is a story of colour that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.”
With it being winter, we need all the sunniness we can get, and this yellow and grey colour combo works perfectly to brighten up homes.
Make a book nook
There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and a cup of tea on a cold, wintry day, so why not dedicate a corner in your home for that very purpose?
All you’ll need is a comfy chair and some shelves to hold your favourite books, bits and bobs.
Bring the outdoors in
Not only do plants add natural beauty to your living environment, but they’re also good for your health, especially with colds and flu being common at this time of year.
A workplace study commissioned by the Dutch Product Board for Horticulture discovered that adding plants to office settings decreases fatigue, colds, headaches, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms, so imagine what adding them to your home can do.