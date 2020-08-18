5 mistakes that can ruin your mattress

We sleep on a mattress for an average of eight hours every night. The mattress is responsible for 80 percent of our sleeping comfort, meaning that it is very important to invest in a good mattress that will match your sleeping preferences. People differ when it comes to choosing a mattress. Some prefer to sleep on a hard mattress, while others sleep much better on a softer surface. We spend many hours on our mattresses. So, it’s not surprising that many of us have invested in a good mattress. Avoid these five mistakes and you will have a much better time enjoying your mattress.

1. You don’t turn your mattress over regularly

Sleeping in the same position for each night, will eventually create a depression in your mattress. You can try to avoid this uneven usage by turning over your mattress every three months.

2. You don’t use a mattress protector

A lot of unsavory substances like sweat, dead skin cells, and dust mites can end up in your mattress. This may result in your mattress not smelling fresh and may also lead to bacterial growth. You may avoid this by simply using a mattress protector. Good news is that a mattress protector is not expensive.

3. You don’t clean your mattress

When was the last time you actually cleaned your mattress? Cleaning your mattress regularly is very important especially if you want it to last for a longer period of time.Therefore, clean it every three months.

4. Your children use it as a trampoline

Kids find it fun to be playing and jumping on the bed but, that is definitely not a good idea. A box spring is not made to be jumped on, and if the springs in your mattress get damaged, it will no longer offer you the support you need.

5. You don’t wash your bedding often enough

As mentioned earlier, sweat, dead skin cells and dust mites can easily get into your mattress.You can prevent this by using a mattress protector, and by changing your bed linen frequently, ideally about once every week.