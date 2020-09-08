5 ways to unclog a bathroom sink without calling in a plumber

Bathroom sinks can be so tricky as toothpaste, soap scum, hair and other grooming chemicals may form some impenetrable clog. Before you call in a plumber to come and fix your bathroom sink, there are some alternative methods of unclogging that are easy and inexpensive. Although we are referring to bathroom sinks, some of these drain unclogging techniques may also be applied to other drains. 1. Baking soda and vinegar Mix ⅓ cup of baking soda and ⅓ cup of vinegar in a measuring cup. As soon as this mixture starts to fizz, you should pour it down the drain.

The fizzing is what helps remove the hair and grime effectively. Leave it to sit for about an hour and then flush it out using hot water.

This is an old method for unclogging drains but it has proven to be very effective in bathroom sinks.

2. Baking soda and salt

Baking soda and salt is also another effective method. Mix ½ cup of baking soda and salt then pour it in the drain.

Leave it for about 15 minutes then pour some boiling water down the drain as well. All these three components create an aggressive chemical reaction and can unblock some of the toughest bathroom sink stoppages.

3. Boiling water

This works perfectly with some bathroom clogs more especially if the stoppage is due to soap scum.

Boiling water is most helpful when there is a slow drain and not much tepid water sitting in the sink already. Fill a kettle or large pot with water then boil it. Pour the water into the drain. If this method is working, the results should be fairly quick to see.

4. Wet and dry vacuum

A wet and dry vacuum is an excellent appliance in helping, particularly with stubborn clogs. Create a seal for the hose to effectively suction out the blockage (such as a plunger head or a top of a plastic soda bottle).

You will need to set your vacuum to the highest liquids then let the vacuum do the rest of the job. The powerful suction is normally strong enough to dislodge anything that is clogging the plumbing.

5. Wire hanger

Using a wire hanger should clear up the most stubborn of clogs. However, if you were able to unclog your drain by using other above mentioned methods then you may avoid this project. If not, using a wire hanger should be able clear up the most stubborn clogs.

What you will need: wire hanger, pliers (to help with bending the wire), rubber gloves, and a container to catch excess water.