A must-read: Home Improver - the outdoor edition

Cape Town - The October Home Improver, a stunning and informative free digital magazine, offers all the latest trends for a spring/summer season in a world emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. From trending round stock tank pools, to outdoor home movies and backyards that are adult playgrounds, we take you into a world in which a home is truly your castle. “We conducted a number of polls on our Facebook and Instagram accounts - @homeimproverZA, and we found that more than 50 percent - and in some instances over 70% - of followers said that they would still be spending the bulk of their time at home even in level 1 lockdown,” says Home Improver Editor Vivian Warby. “With this in mind, and as the seasons change and days become warmer and lighter, we wanted to concentrate this issue on opening the home seamlessly onto the stoep, backyard or balcony.” The 25-page easy-to-read magazine is like Pinterest on steroids - offering beautiful images and condensed highly informative content, says Warby.

“We also have two DIY projects you can undertake - how to build a pergola and also how to build a built-in braai.

“We have also partnered with sprung.co.za so that our readers can get a big 15% discount on their firepit purchase when quoting the code which is inside the magazine.“

In the magazine you will also find our cover article all about how a Cape Town home was transformed into an indoor-outdoor wonderland by a team of ARRCC.com specialists with lots of tips on how to create a seamless outdoor space.

There is plenty of advice, tips and tricks on all things from lighting to furniture to a whole section on gardening. We hope you enjoy this second edition.

