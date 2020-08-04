At Builders Warehouse there’s something to fit every lifestyle

At Builders, we love the bright side of yellow and the bright side of life. One of the brighter outcomes of lockdown has been that, as we’ve spent more time in our homes, we’ve become to appreciate that functionality and comfort are just as important as aesthetics.

“Almost overnight, many people found themselves not just confined to their homes, but also having to work from home,” said Leanne Barron Merchandise Manager at Builders. “And as lockdown has been extended and there is currently no clear end in sight, many are realising the value in optimising their space, and making their homes equally comfortable, functional, and aesthetically beautiful”.

This is not solely an effect of Covid-19. According to WGSN, international consumer trend analysts, the focus on nestling in and enjoying our homes has been a trend that has been on the cards for the past couple years. The global restrictions due to the health pandemic have merely fast-tracked this lifestyle requirement, and a host of other related trends.

Builders is the home of all things DIY and home improvement, and we know that your home is your sanctuary. Decorating your home is personal and reflects your and your family’s unique character and style. “Our buyers have sourced the latest trends in home décor and design from around the globe and our 2020 range will not only inspire our customers, it makes it affordable and accessible to update spaces, redesign or add certain feature pieces”, continued Barron.

Sometimes a room needs a complete overhaul with new furniture and decor; sometimes a fresh colour of paint, wallpaper or scatter cushions will make it pop.