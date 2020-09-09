Boity just threw her mom a surprise party. How’s how to plan your own

2020 has been one roller-coaster ride. We’ve had to find creative ways to live, socialise, stay healthy and enjoy our new normal. Celebrating milestones has been a bit of challenge but they needn’t be a downer. You can still have a party, even in the confines of your home. Zwai Lubisi, creative director at Design By Zwai, says now is the time to get creative and know that you will remember the fun, no matter what you end up doing. Lubisi recently decorated a private birthday party for TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo’s mom, Modiehi Thulo, which was all kinds of beautiful. The “Boity Own Your Throne” co-star, one of the most popular celebrity mothers, celebrated her birthday this past week. It was a surprise 50th and was attended by close family and friends. The lavish party was hosted in their garden and the theme was Tropical Luxe, said Lubisi.

Here are my 5 favourite tips from Lubisi to help you make your special day an Instagrammable celebration while keeping safe.

Finding space

Look at your current space and take advantage of areas that made you fall in love with your home. It may be a scenic garden overlooking a pool, or even a balcony with sprawling views – any large open area where you can host guests.

What you essentially want is a space with plenty of light and free-flowing air. Identify this space and start planning. Begin with the theme and the vibe you want to create, put together a guest list and decide on the flow of events.

You’re cordially invited

Paperless invites have been in trend before Covid and now they are also safer. There are several freely available apps online that you can use to design your own digital invitation and send it out.

There are apps that can track RSVPs and send reminders. Resources allowing, you can commission a graphic designer. It’s a fabulous way to execute your theme, and they can use the same look and feel on menus and other branding for your celebration.

Everyone loves the sunshine

The list of potential themes for an outdoor celebration is endless. Spring is the perfect time to enjoy the sunshine and garden/balcony/outdoor parties can be absolutely beautiful this time of the year.

Bear in mind that the sun can be harsh, so cabanas, parasols and other forms of sun protection are a good idea. I am obsessed with cabanas draped in a fabric that ties in with your celebration theme.

Let me cater to you

Breaking bread with your loved ones should always be an enriching experience. The menu should go with your personality and theme and be appropriate for your guests. Ask about dietary requirements in advance. Then there’s the tough choice between preparing the food yourself or use a catering service.

If you enjoy cooking and your reviews are positive, then cook! It’s always a treat to enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal. If, like me, you are a good cook but prefer to outsource this job, there are a few options.

Intermit small celebrations need that attention to detail so make sure the food does not taste like it is mass-produced, that it’s fresh and so tasty your guests feel spoilt. Hiring a private chef to prepare the food in front of the guests is my favourite option. Many restaurants also offer home deliveries, as do some catering companies.

Décor

My favourite part! I always suggest that you first look at what you have at home so the event looks organic. If you have dining table that’s big enough, use it. Depending on your theme, flowers and accessories always add a special touch.

Flowers can be found at your local flower market and at some retailers. Again it’s your choice to DIY or hire professionals. I always say get the best to create your vision while you enjoy yourself and entertain your guests.