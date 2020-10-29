Bright into the night

Vivian Warby Fireplaces used to be found in older houses and today are still on buyers’ wish lists. However, an up-and-coming trend is toward incorporating fireplaces into spaces other than the traditional living room, such as in bathrooms, dressing rooms and, of course, outside. Local agents are seeing everything from the simple firepit to customised fire features built into the deck or garden. Will Engelbrecht of WillDesign says to make the most of your outdoor fireplace ensure you have plenty of seating options for guests. A combination of couches, chairs, benches, hammocks, or beautiful carpets and big cushions to sit on, brings the cosy environment of a living room fire to the great outdoors.

Firelight also gives your garden a warm ambience while effective placement of your firepit can create an indoor/outdoor living space perfect for entertaining.

Outdoor firepits can be used all year round, “and a roaring fire is as mesmerising as a roaring ocean”, says Engelbrecht.

You can also cook up a storm by placing a grill on your firepit and get sizzling.

An outdoor fireplace or firepit can also raise the value of your home.

Outdoor enhancements are worth the investment as “we are likely to see interest in them grow as people stay at home more”.