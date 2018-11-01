Builders have opened new stores in Rustenburg, Greenstone and Bedfordview.

Builders is on a continual drive to deliver enhanced customer experiences through innovation within the DIY, Home Improvement and building materials sector. October 2018 has seen the opening of three stores which carry the new Builders aesthetic. Builders Warehouse Rustenburg opened a big box format and stocks a full range of DIY, Home improvement and buildings materials with a large garden centre and supply yard.

The newly refurbished Builders Express Greenstone and a new Builders Express in Bedfordview are local neighbourhood stores catering for individuals wanting convenience and access to quality products with helpful staff making it the perfect community store.

The new stores usher in a unique shopping experience that is uncluttered, contemporary and easy to navigate. This was achieved by upgrading the store design with a modern feel and layout that introduces technological enhancements to offer customers access to technology in our environment to aid research and shopping online as well as visual modifications to improve the retail environment.

Customers will be inspired with the new extended lighting and home & decor sections.

This is the first of many new and exciting improvements to come from Builders.

The local retailer hosts stores across South Africa and the continent:

105 x SA Stores

34 x SA Builders Warehouse

46 x Builders Express

9 x Builders Trade Depot

16 x Builders Superstores

8 Africa Stores

2 x Botswana Builders Warehouse

3 x Mozambique Builders Warehouse

3 x Zambia Builders Warehouse