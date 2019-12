Classic Blue announced as Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2020









Classic Blue announced as Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2020. Picture: Instagram Reminiscent of a sky at dusk, Pantone announced 2020’s Colour of the Year as Classic Blue. The beautiful, deep shade is said to instill calm, confidence, and connections, according to Pantone, who went on to state on their website that the “enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era”. Careful thought and trend analysis has gone into the selection process every year for over two decades.

To arrive at a final decision, Pantone’s colour experts go on a worldwide hunt looking for new influences from the entertainment industry, traveling art collections, new artists, fashion, design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions.

Keeping in touch with our ever-evolving society on a global scale, their influences also extend to new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact colour, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sports events that capture worldwide attention.

On Instagram, Pantone gushed about their new colour pick, and also announced their partnership with Art Tech House to create a fully immersive visual experience to celebrate the reveal of Classic Blue as the Colour of the Year.

“This innovative art space, dedicated to showcasing and producing experiential and technology-driven works of art, served as the backdrop of our official Color of the Year 2020 announcement to media and influencers across design and creative industries.

"The one of a kind experience was inspired by the tranquility and calming effects of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, and included contributions from each of our multi-sensory partners.”

Pantone’s Color of the Year has had a phenomenal impact on product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design. It’s safe to say that in the new year, everything from fashion to interior design and food may be awash with this dazzling hue.