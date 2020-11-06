Cool, calm and comfortable

A balcony or stoep is a wonderful summer afternoon place to unwind – unless of course you are hit with high temperatures and humidity.

But what’s the point of having a patio if you can’t enjoy it in the summer?

We asked some experts to help us find ways to cool the stoep down so you can enjoy it even when it is blisteringly hot:

1 Make it shadier

If you don’t have a covered stoep, hang a canopy or a sail cloth over it by draping a piece of canvas over a pole attached to the house. You could also use an umbrella or a parasol.