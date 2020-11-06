Cool, calm and comfortable
A balcony or stoep is a wonderful summer afternoon place to unwind – unless of course you are hit with high temperatures and humidity.
But what’s the point of having a patio if you can’t enjoy it in the summer?
We asked some experts to help us find ways to cool the stoep down so you can enjoy it even when it is blisteringly hot:
1 Make it shadier
If you don’t have a covered stoep, hang a canopy or a sail cloth over it by draping a piece of canvas over a pole attached to the house. You could also use an umbrella or a parasol.
Nearby trees or a vine can also provide shade. We love the idea of canvas curtains that can be drawn to keep out the sun.
2 Outdoor fans
Ceiling fans are great and pedestal oscillating fans are good as they can
be moved. The added perk is that they keep mozzies away. You can also put a wet handkerchief in front of the
fan and the mist will cool you down dramatically.
3 Keep the floors cool
Paint the area a light colour – ensure you don’t use an oil-based paint as that will make it even hotter. A few scatter rugs add colour and comfort.