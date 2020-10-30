DIY: Popcorn, starlight, action

What you’ll need A projector A sheet or projector panel A wall An extension cord to reach the nearest power supply

Cushions, blankets, comfy chairs

A computer with your favourite films

Speakers

Technical set

Place your sheet or screen in a secure, wind-free spot. The easiest way to stream your movie is to use a laptop. Connect your speakers and projector to this film source and test everything is working properly – that the sound is clear and the image is centred on the screen.

Decorate

Genevieve Farry, owner of GF Creations, offers this advice:

Plush blankets, comfy scatter cushions, bouncy bean bags, glistening candles and dreamy fairy lights all create a magical movie viewing experience.

Eat

Farry suggests you spice up your popcorn with a delicious combination of spicy and sweet flavours. You can mix it with sugar-and-spice powder or keep it classic with salt and butter. Pop some chocolate balls into the popcorn too. And cheesy pizza.

Extras

Add a special touch with homemade or digital movie tickets to have guests’ access granted to add fun to your movie night, she says.