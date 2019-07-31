The centrepiece of 100% Design South Africa each year is its carefully curated and collaborative feature stands. The show holds innovation and a desire to constantly strive for newness at its core, so each year the creative director duo of Cathy O’Clery and Laurence Brick drives exciting product launches and catalyses engaging spaces from the designers invited to take part in these dynamic features.



This year is no exception. With a roster that’s arguably stronger than ever and that demonstrates the sheer wealth of talent there is in this country, the 100% Design South Africa features will prove a worthy showcase for the various creatives at their helm. We’d like to introduce the star lineup for 2019:









Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa is 2019’s Feature Designer of the Year.





Multi-disciplinary talent Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa comes on board as 2019’s Feature Designer of the Year. Known for his dynamic and contemporary interpretation of traditional motifs, he’s put local talent on the world stage and reoriented an African aesthetic in a new light. At the show he will demonstrate his creative prowess with homeware that channels a contemporary African aesthetic and his innate understanding of colour and pattern. You can expect anything from rugs, cushions and throws, to upholstery and wallpaper, as well as some exciting new developments.





100% Sleep





A trio of powerhouse women will put their heads and talents together to create the 100% Sleep stand, an exploration of the bedroom, where design and comfort are of paramount importance. Made up of designers Monique Vee, Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio and The Urbanative’s Mpho Vackier, the collaboration will combine the trio’s creative strengths for a stylish space that offers sensory inspiration as well as much-needed respite.





Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio





The trio will simultaneously incorporate inspiring and relaxing elements in a space that celebrates the quintessential refuge of the home. Also watch out for a range created in collaboration with a major local retailer.





Haldane Martin’s 25 years in furniture and interior design have resulted in a prolific portfolio.





100% Lounge: Haldane Martin





Longtime stalwart of the South African design scene, Haldane Martin’s 25 years in furniture and interior design have resulted in a prolific portfolio (centred on hospitality) and collections that make him one of the country’s most respected designers. Effortlessly straddling product design and interiors, this dual strength perfectly equips him for the task of creating the 100% Lounge space, where his understanding of how spaces function, as well as his striking furniture designs, will set the scene for a stylish leisure zone.





Feature Artist: r1.





As the inaugural Feature Artist for 100% Design South Africa, street artist r1. will introduce visitors to his highly graphic and immersive style. While he’s known for large-scale public interventions, for the show he will demonstrate the natural relationship between interiors and art and how they can inform one another for a more integrated approach to designing spaces.





Clout Café fired up by Nando’s and designed by Studio Leelynch





Under the expert guidance of creative director Tracy Lee Lynch of Studio Leelynch, the Clout Café fired up by Nando’s will come alive as a zone for socialising and engaging during the show. A platform for exciting young local designers, the space will serve as a showcase for a variety of talents curated by Lynch as a cohesive and engaging whole. Lynch’s vast experience in the product development realm and talent for fostering young talent will see the space populated with exciting new work by design’s next generation.





Light Tank





The team behind 100% Design South Africa is big on immersive experiences and engaging its visitors with dynamic design. This year, the Light Tank feature will bring an element of magic to Gallagher Convention Centre. Masterminded by lighting designer Nick Stickling, the installation will take visitors on a sensory journey of light and sound.





John Vogel is known for his contemporary and yet African-inspired aesthetic.

100% Dine





Acclaimed furniture designer John Vogel will bring his woodworking prowess to the 100% Dine feature at 100% Design South Africa with a new collection in the context of a social culinary setting. Known for his contemporary and yet African-inspired aesthetic, his update on traditional craft makes his pieces a fitting complement to a modern lifestyle space – their tactile warmth is balanced by a clean and minimal approach.





100% Workspace





The growing awareness of how important a workspace’s design is to the productivity and wellbeing of its occupants has prompted a wave of design-forward products and thinking. 100% Workspace’s Collaborative Workplace is designed by dsgn™ and will boast a showstopper floral carpet by Ege, available in South Africa through KBAC Flooring. The wi-fi enabled space will demonstrate the hard-working potential possible with smart and versatile design.





100% Work





100% Work by INOVA (an expert in the design and fitting out of modern working environments) will exhibit Bene products on a carefully curated stand that demonstrates agility and flexibility in the workplace. Bene is an international, Austrian based office furniture expert focused on viewing the office as a living space and whose products encourage communicaton and collaboration.





Botanical Office





After its debut in Cape Town, the Botanical Office will make its way to the country’s highest concentration of corporate headquarters: Gauteng. The Botanical Office is an award-winning display that reimagines the workplace environment by transforming what’s stereotypically a purely functional space into one that fosters productivity and wellbeing.





100% Design South Africa Creative Director Cathy O’Clery will incorporate residential furniture, layered textures and objects of interest - created by some of SA’s biggest talents - into an office set-up that offers viewers a fresh alternative. In Jozi, the Botanical Office will feature designers and brands such as The New Modernist, Southern Hospitality, Kino and Evolution Product.









100% Talent





A central tenet of 100% Design South Africa’s mission is to support and develop local businesses – from the brand new brands, to the established household names, and a big part of this is fostering fresh talent by providing a platform to network from. To this end, the 100% Talent feature will propel up and coming businesses and individuals forward into the spotlight.





100% Carpet





Leading custom carpet manufacturers MONN are collaborating with 100% Design South Africa’s Creative Director Cathy O’Clery on all-new woven designs that are set to floor visitors. An astonishing bespoke piece will run right from the entrance of the show to the opposite side of the hall, ending at the Clout Café, which is created by Studio Leelynch and fired up by Nando’s. Cathy has been working with Barbara Nouwens of MONN to create six new designs in collaboration with 100% Design South Africa Feature Artist r1., textile designer Sindiso Khumalo and The Collection Studio.





100% Workshop





A series of talks will take place in the aptly named 100% Workshop arena, which forms part of the show’s floor plan and features stand-out functional seating by RAW Studios. This robust programme of presentations is scheduled for the show’s trade-focused days on 7 and 8 August 2019. Industry experts will speak on a variety of workspace-oriented topics spread out over the two days. Speakers include the likes of Claire D’Adorante of Paragon Interface who will share the studio’s project for Discovery, and how the concept of collaboration was included in the office design. Humanscale will be looking at future ergonomics and Steelcase will share their innovative research in workspace design. For the full schedule and speakers please see www.100percentdesign.co.za or the Facebook events page.





For more information, visit: www.100percentdesign.co.za





Essential information for 100% Design South Africa 2019:





* Dates: 7-11 August 2019 – consumer and trade





* Opening times: 10am – 6pm





* Trade: Register online to gain complimentary trade access





* Venue: Hall 1, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Gauteng







