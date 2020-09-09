Dulux announces Brave Ground as 2021’s colour of the year

Dulux has launched an earthy brown tone as its colour of the year for 2021 to bring balance and stability to homes across the globe.

The hue is called Brave Ground and it is said to echo "the strength we can draw from nature, our growing desire to align more with the planet and looking towards the future" – especially in our current climate as the world grapples with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 18th year running, Dulux decided on the shade after months of research, deliberating with paint company AkzoNobel and a host of leading external trend forecasters, design specialists, editors and architects.

“It’s been challenging this year to transform the key global trends into inspiring colour palettes. We’ve seen unprecedented global change, with all of us facing experiences that feel out of kilter with the modern world. At the same time, we’ve rediscovered more positive things: solidarity in communities, strangers’ generosity, and the realisation that together we can do extraordinary things. We’re finding the courage to pick ourselves up and move forward. Our homes provide a sanctuary: a place to restore, repair and recalibrate ourselves on the road to recovery,” says Heleen van Gent, creative director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Centre.

"This warm, natural Colour of the Year provides a strong foundation for embracing change. Brave Ground connects us to nature and the simple things. It stands on its own as a beautiful, powerful neutral and can be used in a way that allows other colours to shine. Earthy and empowering, it evokes security, growth and potential to help us create environments that fill us with courage," says Dulux colour expert Palesa Ramaisa.