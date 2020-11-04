Enjoy cooking for pals? Do try this at home
Juanita Minshull
Cooking alfresco feels more of a pleasure than a chore.
Whether your space is a back garden in the suburbs, a roof deck in the city or a wide porch in the country, you’ll want to consider hard-wearing materials for built-in counters, seating benches and storage units so they remain fresh-looking while surviving the onslaught of cooking activities, dirt, dust and rain.
If you already have a sizeable patio or deck area, incorporating an outdoor kitchen into that space is relatively easy.
An existing deck can easily be turned into a basic outdoor food prep and dining area by adding a braai stand or grill, a counter top and a table with comfortable chairs.
Remember to consider lighting and power points for appliances.
In the luxury market, we’re seeing full-on outdoor kitchens complete with bar areas, islands, ovens, stoves and extra storage space. These features allow a homeowner and host to be present with their guests outside when they are preparing the meal.