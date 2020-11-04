Enjoy cooking for pals? Do try this at home

Juanita Minshull

Cooking alfresco feels more of a pleasure than a chore.

Whether your space is a back garden in the suburbs, a roof deck in the city or a wide porch in the country, you’ll want to consider hard-wearing materials for built-in counters, seating benches and storage units so they remain fresh-looking while surviving the onslaught of cooking activities, dirt, dust and rain.

If you already have a sizeable patio or deck area, incorporating an outdoor kitchen into that space is relatively easy.

An existing deck can easily be turned into a basic outdoor food prep and dining area by adding a braai stand or grill, a counter top and a table with comfortable chairs.