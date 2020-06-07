5 herbs you can grow in winter

The colder your climate, the more your plants run the risk of not surviving the winter. Some cold-hardy herbs are very well adapted.

One of the best ways that your herbs can survive winter, is to have them in containers that can be kept by a sunny window throughout the season. This will protect them and give you fresh herbs for cooking. In fact, year-round container growing is recommended for less winter-hardy herbs.

Take a look at some of the herbs you can plant.





Parsley





Don’t underestimate the ubiquitous parsley plant; it’s more resilient than you might think. In cold climates, parsley will hide underground to keep itself safe, but don’t worry - it’s still growing, however slowly. In milder winters, it will continue to bloom to provide a nice fresh kick to any dish.





A good tip is to grow lots and lots of parsley to counteract its slow growth over the winter. Because parsley self-seeds, it means that more plants will grow even if you stop planting new ones.





Basil





Like parsley, basil is one of the most popular herbs in the world. While every country seems to have its own variety. Rich in vitamin K, A, potassium, and calcium, it's no wonder it's so popular. It helps to reduce inflammation, and studies have shown that it may help with symptoms of arthritis.





Basil is a wonderful addition to a container garden. It thrives in well-drained soil and sunlight. In winter, be sure to put t in an area where it can receive natural light.





Thyme





According to Eco-herb, thyme is one of the hardiest of all the herbs. It makes a small, bushy pot plant and the more the leaves are picked the better it does. But when you get it right, an infusion, especially of lemon-scented thyme, helps relieve coughs and colds. In the kitchen thyme can be used, in casseroles and stews, to garnish roasts or added to salad dressings and salads.





Thyme is also an excellent anti-oxidant and tonic, supporting the body’s normal functions, building the immune system and countering the effects of ageing.





Rosemary





Rosemary is a stalwart for winter roasts, many cooks love it for the unique taste it brings to the dish. According to Stuff - lifestyle and gardening, Rosemary's biggest threat are wet feet, so position your plants in a light, sandy, free-draining soil in full sun. Plants are frost-hardy, but soggy soil in frosty locations is bad news.





Rosemary prefers medium to low fertility, so it really doesn't require feeding, but you should prune your plants by one-third in late winter or early spring to keep them from going straggly.





Mint





Growing and planting mint indoors can be easy. You can find mint growing indoors in a pot of soil or even in a bottle of water. For starters, you need a container with adequate drainage for healthy plant growth.





Pot up your mint plant with a good potting mix, either a regular commercial type or one with equal amounts of sand, peat, and perlite mixed in. Remember, the watering rule, the mint plant prefers to be kept moist but not overly wet.



